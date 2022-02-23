Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ) Stock Price Down 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ) dropped 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.89 and last traded at $23.90. Approximately 149,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 198,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.