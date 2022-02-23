Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Senior Officer Timothy Daniel Arnold Acquires 11,500 Shares of Stock

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Senior Officer Timothy Daniel Arnold acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.92 per share, with a total value of C$22,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,833 shares in the company, valued at C$39,999.36.

Shares of ITR opened at C$1.88 on Wednesday. Integra Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.88 and a 1-year high of C$4.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.49. The company has a market cap of C$116.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$6.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.88.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

