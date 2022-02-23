Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Holdings Boosted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,056 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.24% of Insulet worth $242,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 6.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 63.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Insulet by 483.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,505,000 after acquiring an additional 447,492 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the third quarter valued at about $280,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

PODD opened at $234.54 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.70 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -521.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.14.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

