Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 4,545 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,545 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.14, for a total transaction of $1,241,421.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded down $5.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.55. The company had a trading volume of 107,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,117. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $303.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $350.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

