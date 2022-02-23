Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $350,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
CDLX stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.63. 480,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.63. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.41 and a 1 year high of $149.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 2.32.
CDLX has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.14.
Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.
