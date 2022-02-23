Insider Buying: Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Acquires 33,750 Shares of Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,334,837.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 80,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.46 per share, for a total transaction of $7,956,800.00.

NSIT traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.40. The company had a trading volume of 470,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.36. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.08 and a 1 year high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

