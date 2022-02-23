Insider Buying: Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Acquires 20 Shares of Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) insider Paul Hayes acquired 20 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 754 ($10.25) per share, with a total value of £150.80 ($205.09).
Paul Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 19th, Paul Hayes acquired 18 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 830 ($11.29) per share, with a total value of £149.40 ($203.18).
- On Friday, December 17th, Paul Hayes acquired 17 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 866 ($11.78) per share, with a total value of £147.22 ($200.22).
HWDN opened at GBX 743.20 ($10.11) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 837.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 891. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 687 ($9.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 985.80 ($13.41).
About Howden Joinery Group
Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.
