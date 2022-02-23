Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Down 4.9%

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.39 and last traded at $24.39. 2,280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 320,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.
NOTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.34. The stock has a market cap of $555.69 million, a PE ratio of -133.83, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
In other news, CEO Robert Jr. Leasure bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $115,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $131,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,556 shares of company stock worth $352,255 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Inotiv during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Inotiv by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Inotiv in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)
Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.
