Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 864,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,693,000 after acquiring an additional 80,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James W. Lanning sold 9,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $769,841.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IMKTA stock opened at $81.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.84%.

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

