Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

Ingersoll Rand has decreased its dividend by 99.0% over the last three years. Ingersoll Rand has a dividend payout ratio of 3.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.7%.

NYSE:IR traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,796. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.69. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

