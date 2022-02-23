Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Downgraded by Bank of America

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INFY. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.97.
NYSE INFY traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,412,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,581,482. Infosys has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.37.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Infosys by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.
About Infosys (Get Rating)
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
