Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Downgraded by Bank of America

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INFY. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Get Infosys alerts:

NYSE INFY traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,412,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,581,482. Infosys has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.37.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Infosys by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys (Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.