Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.99.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IFNNY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($54.77) to €48.40 ($55.00) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of IFNNY stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,326. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average of $43.45. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $33.65 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.2134 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

