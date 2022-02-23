Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Purchases 99,800 Shares

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 99,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,793,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 292,972 shares of Incyte stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.74 per share, for a total transaction of $19,845,923.28.

On Friday, December 17th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,075,872 shares of Incyte stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,323,481.60.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 350,332 shares of Incyte stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,052,241.32.

Shares of INCY opened at $68.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.65. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $88.26. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.76). Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after buying an additional 101,012 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 15,239 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 251,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,275,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 486,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,962,000 after buying an additional 57,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

