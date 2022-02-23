Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Acquires 292,972 Shares

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 292,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 99,800 shares of Incyte stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.07 per share, with a total value of $6,793,386.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,075,872 shares of Incyte stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 350,332 shares of Incyte stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.51 per share, with a total value of $25,052,241.32.

Shares of INCY opened at $68.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.40. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $88.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Incyte by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Incyte by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

