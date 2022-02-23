Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Inca One Gold Corp. (CVE:INCA) shot up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 18,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 619.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.35.

Get Inca One Gold alerts:

Inca One Gold Company Profile (CVE:INCA)

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with gold milling facilities in Peru. It develops and operates Chala One and Kori One gold-bearing mineral processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp. and changed its name to Inca One Gold Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inca One Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inca One Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.