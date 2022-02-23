Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.37

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 12827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMVT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Immunovant from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $625.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.03.

In other Immunovant news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $222,011.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Immunovant by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Immunovant by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Immunovant by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Immunovant by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

