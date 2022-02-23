ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised ImmunoGen from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 20.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at about $3,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,653,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after purchasing an additional 346,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,632,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,938,000 after purchasing an additional 115,785 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

