Idena (IDNA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.40 Million

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Idena has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Idena has a total market cap of $5.40 million and approximately $115,696.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can currently be bought for $0.0940 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00151867 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.78 or 0.00206707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00044005 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00023474 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,690.97 or 0.06972287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Idena

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 80,954,850 coins and its circulating supply is 57,424,277 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official website is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.