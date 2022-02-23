ICU Medical (ICUI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $217.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.92. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $183.39 and a 52-week high of $282.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in ICU Medical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ICU Medical by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in ICU Medical by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

