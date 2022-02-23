Iconic Token (ICNQ) Achieves Market Cap of $3.88 Million

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and $4,472.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00044190 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,703.30 or 0.06958083 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,788.06 or 0.99809667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00047155 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00049836 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,877,786 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

