Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) received a €12.00 ($13.64) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.40 ($12.95) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €14.20 ($16.14) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($12.73) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($15.91) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.17 ($13.83).

Iberdrola has a 52-week low of €5.87 ($6.67) and a 52-week high of €7.30 ($8.30).

