Hyperion (HYN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $250.00

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, Hyperion has traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $100.39 million and $250.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001304 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00036506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00109885 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

