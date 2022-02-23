Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on H. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hyatt Hotels from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.69.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Shares of H opened at $98.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $108.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 17.42% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.77) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,369,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 180,896 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 117,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.