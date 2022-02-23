Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 108.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 76.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.09 and a beta of 1.41. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.62.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

