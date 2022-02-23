HSBC Upgrades Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) to “Buy”

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 target price on the stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KLPEF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Societe Generale cut shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Klépierre from €31.00 ($35.23) to €32.00 ($36.36) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Klépierre from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Klépierre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.28.

KLPEF stock opened at $29.35 on Monday. Klépierre has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.08.

About Klépierre

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

