Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 52,042 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,042 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 16.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

FSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $284,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $589.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $6.65.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

