Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $77,000 in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth about $89,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

In related news, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $5,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Dudum purchased 81,100 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $480,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 1,049,032 shares of company stock worth $5,770,644 in the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $18.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.22.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 35.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

