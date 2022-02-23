HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Position Decreased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,614,555 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,137,342 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.83% of HP worth $263,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in HP by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

Shares of HP stock opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.84.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

In related news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 17,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $654,024.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $54,732.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,516 shares of company stock worth $5,889,182 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

