HOPR (HOPR) Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges

HOPR (CURRENCY:HOPR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last seven days, HOPR has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar. HOPR has a market cap of $32.98 million and $1.14 million worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOPR coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00044339 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,699.56 or 0.06982808 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,623.86 or 0.99906258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00047035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00049559 BTC.

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR’s genesis date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 192,912,746 coins and its circulating supply is 149,013,129 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

Buying and Selling HOPR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

