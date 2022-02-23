Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.01. 66,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,675,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.90. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.94 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.