Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Downgraded to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
FIXX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.78.
Shares of Homology Medicines stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Homology Medicines has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $148.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of -0.60.
Homology Medicines Company Profile
Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Homology Medicines (FIXX)
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.