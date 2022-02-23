Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Downgraded to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

FIXX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.78.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Shares of Homology Medicines stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Homology Medicines has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $148.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of -0.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXX. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 72.7% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,650,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,473,000 after buying an additional 2,378,418 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,520,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 149.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 750,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 36.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after purchasing an additional 570,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 17.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after purchasing an additional 493,007 shares in the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.