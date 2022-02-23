Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Lowered to $402.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $413.00 to $402.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.32% from the company’s current price.

HD has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.35.

HD stock traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.86. The stock had a trading volume of 139,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after acquiring an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after acquiring an additional 372,867 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,249,934,000 after acquiring an additional 346,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

