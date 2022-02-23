Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $380.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $420.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s current price.

HD has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global raised shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.39.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD opened at $316.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $375.94 and its 200 day moving average is $363.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.