Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Director Alan Roy Hibben Buys 2,000 Shares

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Director Alan Roy Hibben bought 2,000 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$37.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at C$630,840.

HCG stock remained flat at $C$37.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 248,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,176. The stock has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$38.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.63. Home Capital Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$29.84 and a twelve month high of C$46.92.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 target price on shares of Home Capital Group in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.71.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.