Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $118.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE HEP traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,634. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $23.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of Holly Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $143,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 177.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 329,008 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 17.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 329.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on HEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

