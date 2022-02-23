Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Releases Earnings Results

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 35.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hims & Hers Health updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE HIMS opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $112,528.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum purchased 81,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $480,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,049,032 shares of company stock worth $5,770,644. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 47,669 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,759,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.