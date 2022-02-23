HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 787 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 39,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $385,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 34,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,600,550.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,702 shares of company stock worth $6,239,837 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

FATE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.29.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $100.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.99.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

