HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 8,150 Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Wrap Technologies worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 21.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 190.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 14.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of Wrap Technologies from $9.40 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $27,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wrap Technologies stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $92.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

