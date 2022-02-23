HighTower Advisors LLC Has $756,000 Position in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,996 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of 22nd Century Group worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in 22nd Century Group by 36.4% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on XXII. Dawson James increased their price target on 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised 22nd Century Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:XXII opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $358.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.91. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $6.07.

In other 22nd Century Group news, COO Michael Zercher sold 23,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $49,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

22nd Century Group Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.