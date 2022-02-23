HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 31,856 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,035,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,115,000 after acquiring an additional 161,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after acquiring an additional 70,783 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 14,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $427,455.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 999,451 shares of company stock valued at $31,460,239. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XM. Evercore ISI raised shares of Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.05.

NYSE XM opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $49.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

