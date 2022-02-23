HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BILI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 11.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,062,000 after acquiring an additional 55,421 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 39.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 58.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,131,000 after acquiring an additional 118,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

BILI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.29. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $147.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

