Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its target price cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 63.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $45.76 on Monday. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $45.53 and a twelve month high of $101.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.15. The company has a market capitalization of $626.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele purchased 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 728,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,395,000 after acquiring an additional 477,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,481,000 after acquiring an additional 35,081 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

