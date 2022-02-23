Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HT. Raymond James raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

NYSE:HT opened at $9.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $369.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.53. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,830,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,830,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,214,000 after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 461,134 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

