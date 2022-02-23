Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.
NYSE HL traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 186,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,813,854. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.44.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.0063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -18.75%.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.68.
About Hecla Mining
Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.
