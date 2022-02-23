Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2113 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Healthcare Services Group has raised its dividend by 7.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Healthcare Services Group has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 119.7%.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.37. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $32.96.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.79%. Analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

