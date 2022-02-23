Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,137. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.59 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 636.88%.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.
Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.
