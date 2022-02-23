Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,137. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.59 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 636.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,845,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,853 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 431,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 506,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 140,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 265,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 48,596 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

