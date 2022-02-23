Headinvest LLC Sells 185 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Headinvest LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS:USMV opened at $72.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.91. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.