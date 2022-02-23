Headinvest LLC Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Headinvest LLC boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 722,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,974,000 after purchasing an additional 38,993 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,531,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,480,000 after purchasing an additional 126,144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:SMDV opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.45. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $58.30.

