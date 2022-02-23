Headinvest LLC Decreases Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Headinvest LLC cut its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,855,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $587,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,528 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 133,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 359,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 37,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:OXY opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.56.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.