Headinvest LLC Buys 815 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Hologic by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter worth about $1,948,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,825,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 154.1% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hologic by 13.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 676,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,159,000 after acquiring an additional 77,641 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.70.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $70.53 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.